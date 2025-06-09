Karan Adani Welcomes MSC IRINA, World's Largest Container Ship At Vizhinjam

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The MSC IRINA, the world's largest container ship, docked in India at Vizhinjam Seaport. The world's largest container ship has a capacity of 24,346 TEUs. This marks the vessel's maiden visit to South Asian shores.

The MSC IRINA, the world's largest container ship by TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) capacity, made an entry into India on Monday and docked at the Adani Group's Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala. The ship, with a capacity of 24,346 TEUs, will remain berthed at the port until Tuesday, June 10.

Celebrating the arrival of the vessel, Karan Adani, the managing director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ), wrote on X, "Proud to welcome MSC Irina, the world's largest container ship with a capacity of 24,346 TEUs, to our Vizhinjam Port. This marks the vessel's maiden visit to South Asian shores, making it a milestone not just for Vizhinjam but for India's emergence as a key player in global transhipment. A bold vision now in motion."

— Karan Adani (@AdaniKaran) June 9, 2025

The arrival of MSC IRINA marks a major milestone for the Vizhinjam International Seaport. This is the first time a vessel of such scale has docked at an Indian port, signalling Vizhinjam's readiness to handle mega container traffic and underlining its strategic potential in global shipping routes.

The ship's docking came a month after the port was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2. Developed under a public-private partnership between Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and the Government of Kerala, the Rs 8,900-crore facility received its commercial clearance in December 2024 following a successful trial run.

The inauguration ceremony in May was also attended by Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. Prime Minister Modi then highlighted the port's strategic importance, saying, "It is designed to accommodate large cargo ships, addressing a critical need. Until now, 75% of India's transhipment activities were conducted at foreign ports, resulting in significant revenue losses for the country."

The Vizhinjam International Transshipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport is built to handle large-scale container transhipment, as well as multi-purpose and break-bulk cargo, making it one of the most advanced maritime infrastructure projects in the region.

The natural depth of the waters off Vizhinjam Port - ranging between 18 to 20 metres even up to a kilometre from the shore - makes it suitable for very large vessels, including massive tankers and mother ships. In May, the port welcomed Turkiye, the world's largest eco-friendly container ship operated by the Mediterranean Shipping Company, cementing Vizhinjam's position as a key deepwater hub on India's coastline.