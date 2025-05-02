PM Modi Commissions Vizhinjam Port, Developed By Adani Group, In Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday opened the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and said it is a "significant advancement" in India's maritime infrastructure.

The port was built by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's biggest port developer and part of the Adani Group, in partnership with the government under a public-private model. The project cost around Rs 8,900 crore and received its commercial go-ahead in December last year after a successful trial phase.

"Vizhinjam port will bring economic stability to Kerala and the nation," PM Modi said at the public event after the inauguration ceremony.

The event was attended by Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

"On one hand, there is a big sea with so many opportunities and on the other hand, there is the beauty of nature. In between, there is this Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, which is a symbol of new-age development," he said.

"It is designed to accommodate large cargo ships, addressing a critical need. Until now, 75 per cent of India's transshipment activities were conducted at foreign ports, resulting in significant revenue losses for the country," he said.

"However, this is poised to change. The funds previously spent abroad will now be channeled into domestic development, creating new economic opportunities for the people of Vizhinjam and Kerala, ensuring that the nation's wealth directly benefits its citizens," the Prime Minister added.

He said the full potential of the port economy is realised when infrastructure development and ease of doing business are prioritised and promoted.

"Over the past decade, this approach has been the cornerstone of the government's port and waterways policies... Significant strides have been made in advancing industrial activities and driving the holistic development of the state," he said.

