World's Largest Container Ship Docks At Vizhinjam Seaport: What We Know

The MSC IRINA, officially recognised as the world's largest container ship by capacity, docked at the newly inaugurated Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala. This was the vessel's first-ever visit to a South Asian port, showing the port's ability to handle Ultra-Large Container Vessels (ULCVs).

All About The MSC IRINA

MSC IRINA was launched in March 2023. It began its maiden voyage in April of that year. MSC IRINA is officially the world's largest container ship by capacity, measured in TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units). It is operated by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), one of the world's leading shipping lines. MSC IRINA has a total capacity of 24,346 TEUs, making it the largest container ship in the world. It surpassed the previous record-holder, OOCL Spain, by 150 TEUs. The ship measures 399.9 metres in length and 61.3 metres in width. Its length is approximately four times that of a FIFA-designated football field. The ship is designed to stack containers up to 26 tiers high, providing unmatched vertical capacity. MSC IRINA is specifically built to transport large volumes of containers between Asia and Europe. It is designed to improve logistics efficiency and support international trade routes. The ship plays a crucial role in connecting major manufacturing hubs in Asia with consumer markets in Europe. The vessel is equipped with energy-saving technologies to reduce fuel usage and emissions. These features help achieve a carbon emission reduction of up to 4 per cent, encouraging eco-friendly shipping practices in the maritime industry.

Vizhinjam International Seaport, located near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, is India's first deep-water, all-weather transhipment port, formally inaugurated on May 2 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model and jointly operated by Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL) and Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL). Built on the landlord port model, VISL is responsible for providing the core infrastructure, while terminal operations and cargo handling are managed by private concessionaires like Adani.