'Get To Work On Issues That Matter': Kapil Sibal Tells PM Modi

Kapil Sibal urged PM Modi to focus on issues that matter.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over his remarks that some people are "getting a shock" at the mention of words like "Om" or "cow". He urged the Prime Minister to "get to work on issues that matter."

"Modiji: Instead of politically charged statements on Om and the Cow worry about our universities! First time since 2012: No Indian University in the top 300 World University Rankings list (Times Higher Education ). Get to work on issues that matter," Mr Sibal tweeted.

"In 2012 when a different government was in power, our Universities were in the top rankings then what happened in the last six years?," Mr Sibal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

People make politically charged statements on "Om" and "Cow"; rather they should be worried about our public and pressing issues concerning them, the Congress leader said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that it is unfortunate that some people feel that the country will get back to 16th century when they hear the word "Om" and "cow".

"Can one talk about rural economy without animals," PM Modi said as he launched the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) along with other schemes for farmers in Mathura on Wednesday.

Mr Sibal also took a swipe at Financial Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her remarks that millennials' preference for taxi aggregators was a reason for the slowdown in the automobile sector.

"Ola and Uber have been there for the last several years, then why was the automobile sector not dented earlier? The fact of the matter is that the income of the people has reduced, so they are not able to buy cars. If there is no demand, then the inventory will increase, but it is a chain reaction. It does not make sense to them because they do not have suggestions or ideas," said Mr Sibal.

Over Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's decision for implementing new clauses and penalties for traffic violations, Mr Sibal said, many people do not have the capacity to pay heavy fines.

"I think in order to curb road accidents this is a good initiative but a large chunk of Indian population earns below Rs 10,000 a month. How will they pay heavy fines? There should be graded penalties in a country like India."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis did not impose new traffic penalties in Maharashtra as he is "afraid" of losing the assembly elections, the Congress leader said.

Yesterday, Mr Sibal had also criticised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for his tweet on the Brahmin community.

"Om Birla: Speaker Lok Sabha said: "Brahmins are held in high regard by virtue of birth". It is this mindset that caters to a caste-ridden unequal India. We respect you Birlaji not because you are a Brahmin but because you are our Speaker in Lok Sabha," Mr Sibal had tweeted.

(With Inputs From ANI)

