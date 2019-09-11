'It Is This Mindset...': Kapil Sibal Slams Om Birla's Tweet On Brahmins

Kapil Sibal tweeted, "We respect you Birlaji not because you are a Brahmin".

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal today criticised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla saying his tweet on the Brahmin community reeks of casteism.

"Om Birla: Speaker Lok Sabha said: "Brahmins are held in high regard by virtue of birth". It is this mindset that caters to a caste-ridden unequal India. We respect you Birlaji not because you are a Brahmin but because you are our Speaker in Lok Sabha," tweeted Mr Sibal.

Om Birla : Speaker Lok Sabha said :



“ Brahmins are held in high regard by virtue of birth “



It is this mindset that caters to a caste ridden unequal India



We respect you Birlaji not because you are a Brahmin but because you are our Speaker in Lok Sabha — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) September 11, 2019

Mr Birla, who had attended a meeting of the Akhil Brahmin Mahasabha in Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday, had posted some pictures from the event with a caption in Hindi.

"Brahmins have always held a high position in society. Their position is because of the sacrifice and hard work. This is the reason why Brahmins have always been the touch-bearers," the Lok Sabha Speaker had tweeted.

His tweet has stoked a controversy on social media with people cornering him over his tweet and even demanding his resignation.

Om Birla took oath as Lok Sabha Speaker in June this year succeeding eight-term MP Sumitra Mahajan. He had won his first general election in 2014 as BJP leader. He was elected to Rajasthan assembly for three consecutive terms in 2003, 2008 and 2013.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.