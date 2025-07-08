Advertisement
Kanwariyas Vandalise Dhaba After Being Served Onion In Food: Cops

Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said police rushed to the spot to pacify the kanwariyas. No case has been registered in the matter and the kanwariyas continued their yatra later.

Kanwariyas Vandalise Dhaba After Being Served Onion In Food: Cops
Police said they have not received any complaint in the matter (Representational)
  • A group of kanwariyas vandalised a dhaba after being served onion in their food
  • The incident took place on Monday night near Falauda bypass on Delhi-Haridwar highway
  • Around 20 kanwariyas broke furniture at the dhaba in anger over the onion in their meal
Muzaffarnagar:

A group of kanwariyas vandalised a dhaba after they were allegedly served onion in their food, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said police rushed to the spot to pacify the kanwariyas. No case has been registered in the matter and the kanwariyas continued their yatra later.

The incident occurred on Monday night on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway near Falauda bypass under the Purkazi police station.

Furious over being served onion in their dinner, around 20 kanwariyas broke some furniture at the dhaba, police said.

Police said they have not received any complaint in the matter so no case has been lodged.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

