Kantara Actor Rukmini Vasanth Files Complaint Over Morphed Images, 3 Arrested

Three persons have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Police Station of Bengaluru City in connection with the circulation of AI-generated objectionable images and videos of actor Rukmini Vasanth.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Rukmini Vasanth, who alleged that objectionable content created using Artificial Intelligence technology was being circulated on social media platforms with the intention of portraying her in a derogatory manner.

She filed a complaint alleging morphed images and videos harmed the actor's reputation, violated her privacy, caused mental harassment and misrepresented her before the public.

Following the registration of Crime No. 36/2026 under various provisions of the Information Technology Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a special investigation team was constituted to trace those responsible for creating and circulating the content.

During the investigation, police identified and apprehended three accused persons. Three mobile phones allegedly used in the commission of the offence were seized from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ravikumar (24), a resident of Chilakamukhi village in Bagalkot district; Chandrakanth (33), presently residing in Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru and originally from Thirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga district; and Ranjith (25), a resident of Mahalakshmi Nagar in Bengaluru.

Police said the accused have been produced before the court and further investigation is underway.

Rukmini Vasanth was last seen in the movie Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, the critically acclaimed Kannada film directed by and starring Rishabh Shetty, which drew widespread praise and became a major box office success across India.