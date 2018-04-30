Kanpur Man Gets Not Only Fake Rs 2,000 Note From ATM, But Six Torn Ones A man in Kanpur said he got a fake Rs 2,000 note and six torn pieces of the same denomination from an ATM of the State Bank of India (SBI)

A fake Rs 200 note that came out of a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Kanpur Kanpur: On the one hand, people could not get hold of cash recently after



After he inserted the debit card and punched in the PIN, this resident of the western Uttar Pradesh city had no idea what was waiting for him at a time when he needed some cash immediately.



"I had to make an urgent payment but couldn't do so as the notes that were dispensed were fake and torn," Kanpur resident Prashant Maurya complained, recalling the incident that happened on Saturday last.



He said he got a fake Rs 2,000 note and six torn pieces of the same denomination from an ATM of the State Bank of India (SBI). In all, despite holding the notes, he had no usable money on him as he came out of the SBI ATM and stood outside under the hot afternoon sun, wondering what to do next.



He soon went to the nearest police station and showed the notes to the officers there and also informed the bank. The UP police have filed a case and sealed the ATM, news agency ANI reported.

Another man in UP's Bareilly got a fake Rs 500 note from a United Bank of India ATM



He withdrew Rs 4,500, only to find Rs 500 short -- one of the Rs 500 notes was fake, with 'Children Bank of India' written on it. The note looked similar to the genuine one issued by the Reserve Bank of India.



"I flashed the fake note in front of the ATM CCTV and informed some people. Another person named Pradeep Uttam walked in and withdrew Rs 2,000 from the ATM. I asked him to check the cash he had just withdrawn. There were two fake Rs 500 notes," Bareilly resident Ashok Pathak said.



In the United Bank of India incident, a bank officer said the task of depositing cash in ATMs lies with third-party agencies and not the bank itself.



With inputs from ANI



