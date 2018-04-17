Cash Crunch At ATMs In Many States, Say Reports

Reports of cash crunch at ATMs in several states, people in Delhi have also been tweeting about non availability of cash at ATMs

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 17, 2018 10:33 IST
People in many states are complaining of cash crunch at ATMs

New Delhi:  A cash crunch has been reported in several states of India, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. People in Delhi have also been tweeting about non availability of cash at ATMs.

In Hyderabad office goers have told news agency ANI, that they have been unable to withdraw cash from ATMs in several parts of the city since yesterday. There are reports from Varanasi as well of people saying there is no cash at ATMs since yesterday.Reports suggest officials of the finance ministry has held a meeting with the Reserve Bank of India to take stock of the situation. 
 
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today claimed that Rs. 2,000 notes were vanishing from the market, and alleged that there was a "conspiracy" behind it.

Addressing a farmers' convention, Mr Chouhan said, "The currency worth Rs. 15,00,000 crore was in circulation before demonetisation. After the demonitisation exercise, the currency in circulation increased to Rs. 16,50,000 crore. But notes of Rs. 2,000 are missing from the market."

He was referring to news reports of ATMs running out of cash at some places in the state.

"Where these notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination are going, who are keeping them out of circulation? Who are the persons creating shortfall of cash? This is a conspiracy to create problems. The government will act tough on this," he said.

He had taken up the issue with the Union Government, Mr Chouhan added.

