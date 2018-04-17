Cash Crunch At ATMs In Many States, Say Reports

In Hyderabad office goers have told news agency ANI, that they have been unable to withdraw cash from ATMs in several parts of the city since yesterday. There are reports from Varanasi as well of people saying there is no cash at ATMs since yesterday.
Reports suggest officials of the finance ministry has held a meeting with the Reserve Bank of India to take stock of the situation.
Telangana: People in Hyderabad say, 'We have been unable to withdraw cash from ATMs as the kiosks (ATM Kiosk), in several parts of the city, have run out of cash. We have visited several ATMs since yesterday but it is the situation everywhere'. pic.twitter.com/wRMS3jgjyP— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018
People in Varanasi say, 'We do not know what or where the problem is but the common man is facing difficulty as the ATM Kiosks are not dispensing cash. We have visited 5-6 ATMs since morning. We need to pay for the admission of children and purchase groceries & vegetables'. pic.twitter.com/8eSGXU0NtU— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 17, 2018
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today claimed that Rs. 2,000 notes were vanishing from the market, and alleged that there was a "conspiracy" behind it.
Addressing a farmers' convention, Mr Chouhan said, "The currency worth Rs. 15,00,000 crore was in circulation before demonetisation. After the demonitisation exercise, the currency in circulation increased to Rs. 16,50,000 crore. But notes of Rs. 2,000 are missing from the market."
He was referring to news reports of ATMs running out of cash at some places in the state.
He had taken up the issue with the Union Government, Mr Chouhan added.