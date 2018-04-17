Cash Shortage LIVE: Several States Complain Of A Cash Crunch, Residents Worried

Cash Shortage: People all across India including Delhi are tweeting about shortage of money as ATMs aren't working or are out of cash.

Updated: April 17, 2018 12:24 IST
New Delhi:  In many states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, the ATMs are either not working or are out of cash. People all across India including Delhi are tweeting about it. The reports of cash crunch at ATMs have brought back memories of November 2016, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a midnight announcement said old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 will be scrapped.

Reports suggest officials of the finance ministry have held a meeting with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last Thursday, to take stock of the situation. Sources have told NDTV that RBI has directed banks with surplus cash to help other banks facing a shortage of funds. There is a mismatch of demand and supply of cash, say sources.

Here are the live updates of the Cash crunch situation in various states:




Apr 17, 2018
12:24 (IST)
  • There are reports of non- availability of cash at ATMs in several states
  • In Hyderabad, Varanasi and Bhopal people say no cash at ATMs
  • Reports of cash crunch at ATMs have brought back memories of November 2016, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a midnight announcement said old notes will be scrapped.
