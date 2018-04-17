Demonetisation Flashback, Says Twitter As ATMs Run Dry In Some States

Reports of ATMs running out of cash have come from many states in India.

Feels like #Demonetisation again. Many ATMs empty. The one near my home is cashless for over an year now. I never found cash there anytime I visited. Feeling cash crunch again. - Neha Joy Chauhan (@nehajoychauhan) April 17, 2018

There is an acute cash crunch across ATMs in the country. A flashback to the infamous demonetisation scandal. - Aavinash Chaliha (@aavinashchaliha) April 17, 2018

There used to be dry days for alcohol. Now there are dry days for cash. #CashCrunch - Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 17, 2018

Almost every ATM is out if cash... What is happening? .. Is there a unannounced Demonization? Or All the banks went Bankrupt that they don't have money to fill ATMs - Amar (@amar_ramaraj) April 17, 2018

While the ATMs Go Dry & The Nation is Facing #CashCrunch

Nirav Modi & Vijay Mallaya .. Laughing Abroad

#CashlessATMspic.twitter.com/10p4LyTTud - Aarti (@aartic02) April 17, 2018

This is what they meant less cash society #CashCrunch - Narayanan Embar (@narayananembar) April 17, 2018

Have reviewed the currency situation in the country. Over all there is more than adequate currency in circulation and also available with the Banks. The temporary shortage caused by 'sudden and unusual increase' in some areas is being tackled quickly. - Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 17, 2018