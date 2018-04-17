Demonetisation Flashback, Says Twitter As ATMs Run Dry In Some States

The cash crunch has created anger as well as panic on Twitter, where many have shared their discontent. The hashtag "CashCrunch" also began trending soon.
Feels like #Demonetisation again. Many ATMs empty. The one near my home is cashless for over an year now. I never found cash there anytime I visited. Feeling cash crunch again.- Neha Joy Chauhan (@nehajoychauhan) April 17, 2018
There is an acute cash crunch across ATMs in the country. A flashback to the infamous demonetisation scandal.- Aavinash Chaliha (@aavinashchaliha) April 17, 2018
Other expressed their anger
There used to be dry days for alcohol. Now there are dry days for cash. #CashCrunch- Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 17, 2018
Almost every ATM is out if cash... What is happening? .. Is there a unannounced Demonization? Or All the banks went Bankrupt that they don't have money to fill ATMs- Amar (@amar_ramaraj) April 17, 2018
While the ATMs Go Dry & The Nation is Facing #CashCrunch- Aarti (@aartic02) April 17, 2018
Nirav Modi & Vijay Mallaya .. Laughing Abroad
#CashlessATMspic.twitter.com/10p4LyTTud
This is what they meant less cash society #CashCrunch- Narayanan Embar (@narayananembar) April 17, 2018
The centre says the "problem" will be resolved in three days. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a tweet that there is "more than adequate currency in circulation and also available with the Banks." He said that the "temporary shortage caused by 'sudden and unusual increase' in some areas is being tackled quickly."
Have reviewed the currency situation in the country. Over all there is more than adequate currency in circulation and also available with the Banks. The temporary shortage caused by 'sudden and unusual increase' in some areas is being tackled quickly.- Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 17, 2018
Sources have told NDTV that the RBI has directed banks with surplus cash to help banks with a shortage of funds. Sources say there is a mismatch of supply and demand of cash, and transactions at ATMs have also gone up from Rs 3,000 earlier to Rs 5,000 now.
