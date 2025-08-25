Kanpur Doctor's iPhone Stolen, How Thief Was Caught Within 60 Minutes

A man, pretending to be a patient, limped his way into the hospital, picked up an iPhone from the doctor's coat and casually walked out of the hospital. This was just another mobile robbery for him. But not this time. The incident, which occurred at Hallet Hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was recorded on camera. The police arrested the man in question within 60 minutes.

On August 20, a man, identified as Mohammad Faiz, pretended to be disabled and walked into Hallet Hospital in Kanpur, seeking treatment. He gained the trust of the medical staff and, in the blink of an eye, stole a junior doctor's mobile phone.

According to the CCTV footage, a man, wearing casual clothes - a shirt and a pair of shorts - with a walking stick and a doctor's prescription in his left hand, can be seen limping in the hospital lobby. As he crosses two doctors, he moves his right hand under the left arm and carefully slips it into the pocket of a doctor's coat. Faiz, the accused, holds the mobile phone under his arm before getting out of the hospital and putting it in his pocket.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police investigated the case and arrested the accused within 60 minutes.

"I congratulate the entire team for working smarter than the mobile thief and identifying him," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shravan Kumar. "Because of the CCTV footage, we could solve the case," he added.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to changing identity and committing such crimes.

