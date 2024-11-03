Man Trying To Steal Transformer Electrocuted, Gang Throws Him Into Ganga

The three arrested suspects were presented in court today and have been sent to jail.

A transformer robbery in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur took an unexpected turn when one of the thieves came in contact with a live wire and got injured. The man, still alive but in critical condition, was then thrown into the Ganga river by his four accomplices.

The incident happened in Kanpur's Colonelganj area. Himanshu, 22, worked as a scrap dealer and was also a member of a gang that steals transformers. He was earlier arrested and jailed in a transformer theft case.

On October 26, Himanshu, along with four others- Shan Ali, Aslam, Vishal, and Ravi - decided to steal a transformer from Kanpur's Gurudev Palace intersection. However, during the robbery, Himanshu came in contact with a live wire and suffered an electric shock. This panicked the four other thieves who then tied his legs and hands and threw him off the Shuklaganj bridge into the Ganga river while he was still alive.

When Himanshu did not return home, his mother, Manju Devi, filed a missing report at Gwaltoli police station on October 31, leading to the arrest of Shan Ali, Aslam, and Vishal.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to throwing Himanshu into Ganga after he suffered an electric shock during the robbery bid. To confirm the suspects' statements, the police investigated the transformer theft site where all four suspects were seen loading Himanshu into an auto. The investigation confirmed the route towards Shuklaganj, from where Himanshu was thrown off into Ganga. Teams have been deployed to look for his body.

The three arrested suspects were presented in court today and have been sent to jail.

