Kannada Actor Upendra, Wife Lose Rs 1.5 Lakh In Cyber Fraud

Kannada filmstar Upendra and his wife Priyanka fell victim to a cyber scam after hackers gained access to their mobile phones and WhatsApp accounts, leading to a loss of about Rs 1.5 lakh. The Bengaluru Police have traced the case to Bihar and arrested one accused, identified as Vikas Kumar.

According to police sources, the incident occurred in September when Priyanka had booked an item online. Soon after, she received a link on her phone and clicked it, unknowingly allowing hackers to gain control of her WhatsApp account. Messages were then sent to her contacts requesting urgent money transfers, leading several people, including the couple's own son, to send money believing the messages were genuine.

Upendra's phone and their manager's phone were also compromised when Priyanka tried calling them during the chaos. By the time the family realised they had been hacked, around Rs 1.5 lakh had already been siphoned off.

Following a complaint at the Sadashivanagar Police Station, a probe led officers to Dashrathpur in Bihar, where the accused Vikas Kumar was arrested.

The case is currently being investigated jointly by the Central Division Cyber Police and Sadashivanagar Police.