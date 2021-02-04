Kangana Ranaut's Tweets Deleted Again, Twitter Says Rules Violated

Two tweets by Kangana Ranaut have been deleted in the last two hours.

Some tweets of actor Kangana Ranaut have been deleted by Twitter, which has said the posts were in violation of rules on hate speech.

"We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options," Twitter said in a statement.

The move comes two days after Kangana Ranaut attacked pop star Rihanna over her recent post on the farmer protests at the Singhu border in Delhi.

On Tuesday, Ms Ranaut called the farmer protesters "terrorists" and said they were trying to divide India. She also called Rihanna a "fool".

The actor also raged at a Twitter user who pulled out an old tweet of hers, seemingly expressing her appreciation for a song by Rihanna.

The Queen star has faced a brief suspension on Twitter in the past after she appeared to call for the beheading of producers of a TV show that she believed was offensive to Hindus.