Kangana Ranaut Heads To Mumbai, Tweets On 'Maharashtra Government Goons'

Actor Kangana Ranaut reached Chandigarh airport this morning to board a flight to Mumbai.

Actor Kangana Ranaut headed to Mumbai today in the middle of a massive row over her comments comparing the city to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), which provoked a fierce backlash from Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena. She tweeted this morning that the "Maharashtra government and their goons" were at her office in Mumbai to "illegally break it down".

Mumbai's civic body BMC had yesterday served notice to Kangana Ranaut for alleged illegal constructions at her office in Mumbai's Pali Hills, listing 14 violations after an inspection. A civic official was quoted by Press Trust of India as saying "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of the Bollywood star would be demolished and a notice has been put up at the address.

The 33-year-old actor alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena, which also controls the BMC or Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

"As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, Maharashtra government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher," she tweeted this morning.

As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/6lE9LoKGjq - Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Last night, she posted pictures of a BMC warning to preempt any court move by her and said the agency was desperate to break "her house".

"Now @mybmc has filed a caveat against me, really desperate to break my house, I deeply love what I built with so much passion over so many years but know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger.... GO ON," she tweeted.

The actor, given Y-Plus security by the central government, was escorted by cops as she offered prayers at a temple in Kothi, Himachal Pradesh, on her way to Chandigarh for her flight to Mumbai.

Her arrival in Mumbai has been preceded by much protests and a dramatic dust-up with Maharashtra's ruling coalition over her criticism of the Mumbai police and administration's handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

As she commented that she feared living in Mumbai, Sena leaders suggested the actor should stay out of the city.

The row escalated when she retorted that "Mumbai feels like PoK". A Shiv Sena MLA threatened that she would be slapped at the Mumbai airport, women protesters hit her posters with slippers and a top Sena leader, Sanjay Raut, was on camera using a slur against her.

Even Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at Kangana Ranaut, saying that people who earned their livelihood in the city were ungrateful.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered an investigation into the allegations of an actor, Adhyayan Suman, that she "took drugs".