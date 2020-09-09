Kangana-Maharashtra Government Face Off Live Updates: Actor's Lawyer Moves High Court Against Demolition At Her Office

BMC has alleged illegal constructions at Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai's Pali Hills.

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, a civic official said.

The 33-year-old actor, who is scheduled to reach in Mumbai later in the day, has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

The demolition work began shortly after 11 am, the official told PTI. Earlier in the day, the BMC posted a second notice outside her bungalow, informing her of the action being taken by the civic body, he said.

A BMC team reached the bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra with bulldozer and excavators and demolished alterations made sans the civic body's approval.

Here's the latest updates on Kangana-Maharashtra Government Face Off:

Sep 09, 2020 13:05 (IST) Last week, as Kangana Ranaut commented that she feared living in Mumbai, Sena leaders suggested the actor should stay out of the city. The row escalated when she retorted that "Mumbai feels like PoK" - a comment she repeated today. In a fierce backlash from the Shiv Sena, an MLA threatened that she would be slapped at the Mumbai airport, women protesters hit her posters with slippers and a top Sena leader, Sanjay Raut, was on camera using a slur against her.



Sep 09, 2020 12:55 (IST) The actor, given Y-Plus security by the central government, was escorted by cops as she offered prayers at a temple in Kothi, Himachal Pradesh, on her way to Chandigarh for her flight to Mumbai.



Sep 09, 2020 12:49 (IST) Demolition work being carried out at Kangana Ranut's property in Mumbai.



Sep 09, 2020 12:46 (IST) "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like," she posted. There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like 🙂#DeathOfDemocracy#KanganaRanaut - Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020 "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like," she posted.

Sep 09, 2020 12:42 (IST) Hope the same rule applies to everyone n no one is above the law, says BJP MLA Nitesh Rane. Hope the same rule applies to everyone n no one is above the law..

Is the BMC team goin to Khan's Mannat next?

Ofcuz NO..how can they dare !!!

Sabka time ayega!! - nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) September 9, 2020 Hope the same rule applies to everyone n no one is above the law, says BJP MLA Nitesh Rane.

Sep 09, 2020 12:36 (IST) In more tweets, she also wrote "Babur and his army". Babur and his army 🙂#deathofdemocracypic.twitter.com/L5wiUoNqhl - Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020 In more tweets, she also wrote "Babur and his army".

Sep 09, 2020 12:35 (IST) "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy," Kangana Ranaut wrote in a series of tweets. I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy - Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020 "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy," Kangana Ranaut wrote in a series of tweets.

Sep 09, 2020 12:29 (IST) Kangana Ranaut's lawyer files a plea in High Court against the demolition drive by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at her property. Hearing to take place at 12.30 pm today.

Sep 09, 2020 12:20 (IST) Mumbai civic body officials carry out demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property.