Kangana-Maharashtra Government Face Off Live Updates: Actor's Lawyer Moves High Court Against Demolition At Her Office

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, a civic official said.
The 33-year-old actor, who is scheduled to reach in Mumbai later in the day, has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.
The demolition work began shortly after 11 am, the official told PTI. Earlier in the day, the BMC posted a second notice outside her bungalow, informing her of the action being taken by the civic body, he said.
A BMC team reached the bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra with bulldozer and excavators and demolished alterations made sans the civic body's approval.
There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like 🙂#DeathOfDemocracy#KanganaRanaut- Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020
Hope the same rule applies to everyone n no one is above the law..- nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) September 9, 2020
Is the BMC team goin to Khan's Mannat next?
Ofcuz NO..how can they dare !!!
Sabka time ayega!!
Babur and his army 🙂#deathofdemocracypic.twitter.com/L5wiUoNqhl- Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020
I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy- Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020