Congress' 'Apologise Or' Warning After Kangana Ranaut's Sonia Gandhi Jibe

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut is the BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi (File).

The Congress has responded angrily to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's allegations - that its Himachal Pradesh government illegally transferred funds meant for disaster relief to Sonia Gandhi.

The hill state's Public Works Department Minister - Vikramaditya Singh - warned Ms Ranaut to either withdraw the accusation or face legal action. "If Kangana does not retract her statement... we will sue for defamation. On what basis did she make such a statement? It is extremely unfortunate (that) she made a statement against a leader of Sonia Gandhi's stature," Mr Singh said Monday afternoon.

"There cannot be a (more) foolish statement than saying 'funds coming from the Centre, or the state's funds for development, are being given to Sonia Gandhi," he said, "I openly challenge Kangana to show proof of even Re 1 being diverted... or apologise to Sonia Gandhi for such baseless allegations..."

Mr Singh also slammed Ms Ranaut's "intellectual bankruptcy", pointing out the actor-politician had, only last month, been reprimanded by her party over comments about the farmers' protest.

"The BJP has already cautioned her... to not issue a statement on sensitive issues. However, it seem she has not paid heed to the advice of her party's high command," he said.

On the specific charge - that the Congress' Himachal Pradesh government "takes loans and gives it to Sonia Gandhi, which has made the state's finances hollow" - Mr Singh pointed out money from the central government, and the uses to which it is put, are properly audited.

"It is a defamatory statement and we condemn it. She should produce evidence in a week... if she doesn't, and doesn't apologise, we will file a criminal defamation case..." Mr Singh said.

On Sunday, launching a membership drive in her constituency, Ms Ranaut hit out at the Congress and attacked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

"Disasters and Congress have taken the state back decades... I appeal to the people to root out this government," she said, "If we (the central government) gives disaster funds, it should go to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund... but everyone knows that it goes to the 'Sonia Relief Fund'."

The actor-politician also took a dig at Vikramaditya Singh - her rival for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in the April-June general election. "The people are tired of potholes on roads... I would do more than possible for my area, but the PWD Minister should also do something as well," she said.

Himachal Pradesh is battling a financial crisis inflamed by devastating landslides, flash floods, and heavy rain in August, last year and this. To combat this problem the Chief Minister last month said his cabinet colleagues and he would defer accepting salaries for two months.

"After discussing in the Cabinet, all members decided that till the state sees improvement... we will not take salary, TA or DA (Transport or Dearness Allowance) for two months. This is just a small amount... but it is symbolic. Apart from this, I also requested all the MLAs..." the Chief Minister told reporters.

The centre has offered financial assistance; in August last year it approved the release of Rs 200 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund, as advance aid. This was after the release of Rs 360.8 crore from its share of state funds. And, earlier, this year, the centre announced Rs 11,500 crore support; this will, though, be distributed among flood-affected states.

Meanwhile, Ms Ranaut, a fierce critic of the opposition and avid supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has also made headlines for the legal battle over her new film 'Emergency'.

The movie is based on the political turmoil in 1975, when Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister. It ran into trouble after Sikh organisations alleged it misrepresents their community, and arguments for and against its release are being heard by the Bombay High Court.

