Kangana Ranaut Meets Cops For Statement In 'Khalistani' Insta Post Case

Actor Kangana Ranaut appeared before Mumbai Police today

Actor Kangana Ranaut appeared before the Mumbai Police today in connection with a first information report, or FIR, filed against her for a social media post that allegedly linked farmers' protests to a separatist group, her lawyer said.

Ms Ranaut reached Khar police station at 11 am. An FIR was filed there against her last month following a complaint by a Sikh organisation.

Her lawyer, Rizwan Sidiquee, said she reached the police station to record her statement. The police earlier this month issued notice to her for questioning.

Her lawyer had told the Bombay High Court that she would appear before Khar police on December 22. However, on Wednesday, her lawyer sought another date for appearance.

The police had told the high court that they would not arrest Ms Ranaut till January 25 over her social media post that allegedly linked farmers' protests to a separatist group.

The police made the statement after the high court said the issue involved the larger question of Ms Ranaut's fundamental right to free speech and that the court would have to grant her some relief.

Ms Ranaut approached the high court with a request to cancel the FIR filed against her.

In the police complaint, members of a Sikh organisation alleged that the actor on an Instagram post portrayed farmers' protest on Delhi's borders as a Khalistani movement.

The police filed the case against Ms Ranaut on charges of deliberately hurting the community's religious sentiments.