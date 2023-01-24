Kangana Ranaut Back On Twitter After Nearly 2 Years. See Her First Tweet

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was banned for a tweet on West Bengal post-poll result violence

Actor Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter, nearly two years after the microblogging website banned her account in May 2021.

"Hello everyone, it's nice to be back here," she tweeted this evening.

Hello everyone, it's nice to be back here 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2023

Her account does not have a blue tick yet.

Twitter banned Ms Ranaut's account after she posted controversial content linked to post-election result violence in Bengal.

Her account had violated the Twitter policy on "hateful conduct and abusive behaviour" several times.

Ms Ranaut often posted outrageous and no-filter content on Twitter, many of which worked as provocative calls to action.

After getting account access back, the actor also tweeted a behind-the-scenes video of her upcoming film, "Emergency", based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"And it's a wrap. Emergency filming completed successfully. See you in cinemas on 20th October 2023," Ms Ranaut tweeted this evening.

Ms Ranaut's tweet after which Twitter banned her account had seemed to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "tame" West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee using his "Virat Roop" from "early 2000s" in Bengal.

Violence had broken out in some parts of Bengal after the Trinamool Congress won a third consecutive term in the assembly election. Ms Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and the BJP had blamed each other for the clashes and arson.

Ms Ranaut joins a small list of people whose banned accounts Twitter reactivated after Tesla boss Elon Musk bought the social media giant from former chief executive Jack Dorsey.

Twitter reinstated former US President Donald Trump's notorious account in November last year. The microblogging website banned his account in early 2021 for his role in an attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 US election.