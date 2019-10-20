'Not Up To Expectation': Kamlesh Tiwari's Mother Meets Yogi Adityanath

Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Kusum Tiwari, Mr Tiwari's mother, earlier blamed a local politician for his death

Hours after describing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as "just like my elder son", the mother of Kamlesh Tiwari, the UP politician who was murdered at his residence in Lucknow on Friday, has claimed cops harassed her and Mr Tiwari's family, including his wife and son, into meeting the Chief Minister at his office in the city. "We generally do not step out till 13 days after someone's death. But policemen were after us for the last 24 hours saying we need to meet with the Chief Minister. He called us so we went. But his behaviour was not up to our expectations," Kusum Tiwari, the mother, said.

The Chief Minister, who had earlier called the murder "an act of mischief to create terror", had met with members of Mr Tiwari's family, including his mother, wife and son, for around 30 minutes today afternoon and assured them the killers would be brought to justice.

Speaking to news agency ANI after the meeting, Mr Tiwari's mother said the Chief Minister was "just like my elder son".

"We met Yogi Adityanath who is just like my elder son. We felt so good after meeting him. Our demand is that justice should be provided to our son and the guilty persons should be given strictest punishment and the Chief Minister has assured us that justice will be done," she said.

However, a day earlier Kusum Tiwari hit out at Chief Minister Adityanath's government, alleging her son had been killed by a local politician over a land dispute.

"No one asked me what I feel, who I suspect. He (local politician) got my son killed. He is a land mafia. We had a dispute over a temple land," she told reporters outside her house.

Earlier today UP police said they may have found clothes matching the description of those worn by the two male suspects in the murder. Clothes, stained with what appeared to be blood, and a few bags, were recovered from a hotel near Mr Tiwari's residence in the Naka Hindola neighbourhood of the city.

Police believe the killers checked into the hotel with their real addresses a night before the killing and came back after the murder to dump their clothes before leaving.

On Saturday, OP Singh, Director-General of Police (UP) announced the arrest of five people in connection with the killing.

Addressing reporters later that day, he said all aspects of the case were being probed and that state police were in touch with Anti-Terrorism Squads in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

