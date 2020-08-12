'Kamala Harris Nomination Moment Of Pride For Indians': O Panneerselvam

Joe Biden had on Tuesday named Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate. (FILE)

The nomination of US senator Kamala Harris, who has her connections with Chennai, as the vice-presidential running mate for the American Presidential elections 2020, is a moment of pride for Indians and Tamil Nadu, said state deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam.

Reacting to Tuesday's announcement, Mr Panneerselvam recalled her roots and conveyed his hearty wishes.

"It is a moment of pride for Indians and Tamil Nadu especially, as Kamala Harris, the first Indian senator, whose mother hails from Tamil Nadu has been nominated as the Vice Presidential candidate by the US Democratic party. My hearty wishes to her," he said in a tweet.

Ms Harris' mother, Shyamala, was the daughter of PV Gopalan, who was active in the Indian independence movement and then became a high-ranking civil servant who fought against corruption.

US Democratic party presidential nominee Joe Biden had on Tuesday named 55-year-old Harris as his vice presidential running mate, making history by selecting the first black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket.

Ms Harris, whose father is an African from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the US Senator from California.

