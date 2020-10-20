Kamal Nath's 'Item' Remark 'Disgraceful, Demeaning': Women's Panel Chief

Kamal Nath had clarified that he didn't remember Imarti Devi's name (File)

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's "item" remark for a woman leader was disgraceful and that Congress should take strict action against him.

"It is very demeaning. Later, he said that he was reading from a list. I want to ask him, on the same list, where was he standing? Which item was he? This is disgraceful for him (Kamal Nath)," Ms Sharma told news agency ANI.

She said that such a remark shows the character of the person. "Instead of saying sorry, he is giving useless explanation. His party should take strict action against him," Ms Sharma said.

Earlier, the NCW had written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over the "derogatory remarks" made by Kamal Nath about a woman minister, after which the Election Commission of India (ECI) had sought a detailed report from Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over the same.

Kamal Nath had sparked controversy for referring to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an "item" at an election meeting in the Dabra assembly constituency in Gwalior district. He had later clarified that he didn't remember the leader's name and was reading from a list.

The former chief minister was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting from the same constituency on a BJP ticket.