Kamal Nath Files Nomination From Chhindwara Ahead Of Madhya Pradesh Polls

Kamal Nath on Thursday filed his nomination from Chhindwara assembly seat. (File)

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Thursday filed his nomination from Chhindwara assembly seat for state assembly polls scheduled to be held next month.

Ahead of filing nomination, the former Chief Minister said that he had especially selected auspicious time (Muhurt) to file the nomination for the upcoming poll.

"I have selected auspicious time (Muhurt) for nomination. I remember November 1979, when I filed the nomination for the first time from Chhindwara, I did not understand then, I went among people. Here in 40 years I not only get support but also receive love and trust. Out of 2000 villages, there was electricity in only 480 villages. When I used to tour by jeep, one and a half kilos of dust used to be deposited on my body," Kamal Nath said.

He further said that people's love was the biggest asset of his life. The upcoming state assembly elections are for the future of Madhya Pradesh.

"Your (public) love is the biggest asset of my life. This election is for the future of Madhya Pradesh. In 18 years, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has pushed Madhya Pradesh into corruption, has given inflation and ruined the state," he said.

He also claimed that Chief Minister Chouhan was a great artist, he did not focus on unemployment, did not pay attention to farmers but only talked a lot.

"Chief Minister Chouhan is a great artist. He does not see unemployment, he does not listen to the voice of farmers, but he only talks a lot and he is not able to run the state," Mr Nath said.

The former Chief Minister said that when there was no slogan of Skill India, he had set up a skill centre in Chhindwara 15 years ago. Chhindwara would have its flag high in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls 2023.

Meanwhile, reacting to the ticket of former Deputy Collector Nisha Bangre, Kamal Nath said, "Nisha Bangre is not contesting elections, we need her services in the state."

Madhya Pradesh will undergo polls on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)