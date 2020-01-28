Kamal Nath Announces Grand Sita Temple To Be Constructed In Sri Lanka

Kamal Nath has asked for a committee which will have representatives from Madhya Pradesh and Sri Lanka

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced the construction of a grand Sita temple in Sri Lanka, apart from an international level Buddha Museum in Sanchi according to Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

According to news agency ANI, the Chief Minister made the announcement on Monday in a meeting held with the delegation of Mahabodhi society, led by Banagla Uptisa, and Public Relations Minister in the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, PC Sharma.

According to a press release, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has asked for the formation of a committee, which will have representatives from Madhya Pradesh and Sri Lanka government along with members of the Mahabodhi society, to oversee the construction of the Sita temple in a time-bound manner.

During the course of the meeting, Kamal Nath asked for expedited approval for land to construct the Buddha Museum-cum-training and education centre in Sanchi.

PC Sharma also informed the Chief Minister about his interactions regarding the temple with the Sri Lanka government during his recent visit to the island nation.

