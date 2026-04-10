Main Accused In Punjab Influencer 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi' Death Flown To India, Arrested

The key accused wanted in connection with the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari alias "Kamal Kaur Bhabhi" was deported from the UAE and arrested on his arrival at the Delhi airport on Friday.

The 30-year-old influencer, known on Instagram as "Kamal Kaur Bhabhi", was found dead in an abandoned car in a hospital parking lot in Bathinda on June 11, 2025. Police had said that Amritpal Mehron, 30, a Moga resident and a self-styled radical Sikh leader, fled to the UAE after the killing of Kumari in June 2025. Police in Bathinda had issued a lookout circular for him after it was established that he was the prime accused. Two other accused individuals involved in the case had already been arrested earlier.

The Punjab Police, working in close coordination with central agencies, traced his location to the Middle East and initiated extradition proceedings. Mehron was detained in the UAE in January. He was subsequently detained and deported to India, where he was arrested in Delhi in the early hours of April 10.

In a major breakthrough, @BathindaPolice, with the support of #OFTEC (Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell) under the Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police, and Central Agencies apprehends fugitive Amritpal Singh Mehron— the main accused in the sensational murder… pic.twitter.com/Ba3WLcdtat — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 10, 2026

What Had Happened?

Kumari was a resident of Ludhiana. On June 9, she left home after informing her mother that she was heading to Bathinda for a promotional event. On June 11, her body was recovered from a car.

During police interrogation, the two accused arrested in connection with the case revealed that Mehron and his associates had been conducting reconnaissance for three months with the specific intent of murdering the influencer. For several days, Mehron, along with his accomplices, had even stayed at a hotel located near Kumari's residence. Mehron had also visited her home twice, but she was not present on either occasion. Mehron then contacted her on June 8 and told her that she needed to travel to Bathinda to promote a car.

Consequently, Kumari drove her own car from Ludhiana to Bathinda on June 9. Upon her arrival, Mehron, Jaspreet Singh, and Nimrajit Singh boarded her vehicle. First, the three accused took her car to a garage, where they had it repaired until 12.30 am. Subsequently, after parking their own Scorpio at a petrol pump, all four of them - with Kanchan in tow - proceeded to travel together in her car.

While Mehron was at the wheel, Jaspreet and Nimrajeet confiscated both of Kumari's mobile phones and demanded her passwords. When she refused to divulge the passwords, the two accomplices physically assaulted her. Following this, using a waist belt, the two men strangled her to death inside the car at a secluded location.

Following the killing, a video had surfaced on social media purportedly showing Mehron stating that Kumari was allegedly killed by two of his accomplices due to her "immoral and vulgar content" on social media. He had also warned others creating "objectionable content" to refrain from such activities.

Mehron was also accused of issuing threats to at least two other state-based women social media influencers, according to police.