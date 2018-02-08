Kamal Haasan To Meet Key Influencers From Tamil Nadu In US Kamal Haasan will be meeting the key influencers from Tamil Nadu in the United States.

Share EMAIL PRINT Kamal Haasan will be delivering a lecture at the India Conference at Harvard University.(File Photo) Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan, who is in the US, will meet key influencers from Tamil Nadu and explore a better future for the state.



Kamal, who has announced his foray into politics, will be delivering a lecture at the India Conference at Harvard University.



He discussed the prospect of clean energy solutions for Tamil Nadu with KR Sridhar, Founder and CEO, Bloom Energy, read a statement from Kamal's office.



"I see a future where Tamil Nadu could be Bloom's champion customer. I would rather want that Bloom and Dr Sridhar would kindly consider Tamil Nadu as their sleeping partner giant that they can awaken for the world to see. It would make India and Tamil Nadu proud," Kamal said.



Dr Sridhar has been the director of the Space Technologies Laboratory at the University of Arizona. Later, he led a project that built a Mars oxygen production cell. After NASA cancelled the Mars-2001 Surveyor Lander mission, Dr Sridhar started working on reversing the process, using oxygen and hydrogen to create power. This was the foundation for Bloom Energy.



Dr Sridhar said he shared with Kamal "our vision for electrification of India and the world".



"Kamal Haasan urged me to consider powering remote areas in Tamil Nadu first. I am hopeful that the visit and the discussion will pave the path for such projects in the near future," Dr Sridhar added.



Actor Kamal Haasan, who is in the US, will meet key influencers from Tamil Nadu and explore a better future for the state.Kamal, who has announced his foray into politics, will be delivering a lecture at the India Conference at Harvard University.He discussed the prospect of clean energy solutions for Tamil Nadu with KR Sridhar, Founder and CEO, Bloom Energy, read a statement from Kamal's office."I see a future where Tamil Nadu could be Bloom's champion customer. I would rather want that Bloom and Dr Sridhar would kindly consider Tamil Nadu as their sleeping partner giant that they can awaken for the world to see. It would make India and Tamil Nadu proud," Kamal said.Dr Sridhar has been the director of the Space Technologies Laboratory at the University of Arizona. Later, he led a project that built a Mars oxygen production cell. After NASA cancelled the Mars-2001 Surveyor Lander mission, Dr Sridhar started working on reversing the process, using oxygen and hydrogen to create power. This was the foundation for Bloom Energy. Dr Sridhar said he shared with Kamal "our vision for electrification of India and the world"."Kamal Haasan urged me to consider powering remote areas in Tamil Nadu first. I am hopeful that the visit and the discussion will pave the path for such projects in the near future," Dr Sridhar added.