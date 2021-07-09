'Praying For His Speedy Recovery': PM Modi's Message For Kalyan Singh

Kalyan Singh is the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Governor of Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted Friday to pray for the quick recovery of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who was this week admitted to the ICU (intensive care unit) of a Lucknow hospital. PM Modi also said he spoke to Mr Singh's grandson to enquire after his health.

"Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singhji. Yesterday JP Naddaji, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathji and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"I was deeply touched to know that during his conversation with JP Naddaji, Kalyan Singhji remembered me. I also have many memories of interactions with Kalyan Singhji. Several of those memories came back to life. Talking to him has always been a learning experience," he added.

89-year-old Kalyan Singh, a veteran BJP leader who also served as Governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday.

This morning the hospital released a statement to say Mr Singh's condition is "hemodynamically stable" and that he is showing "consistent improvement".

"The condition of Shri Kalyan Singhji, who is admitted to the ICU of the Critical Care Medicine department is better. He is hemodynamically stable. Kalyan Singhji is showing consistent improvement. His vital parameters are stable... he is communicative. He is being treated by senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology," the hospital said.

Earlier this week the Prime Minister also spoke to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that the best possible medical care is being provided to Mr Singh. He also spoke to Mr Singh's son, Rajveer.

A panel of experts - from the nephrology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and neuro-otology departments - has been formed to attend to him.

On Thursday Yogi Adityanath and BJP party chief JP Nadda visited Mr Singh in hospital.

After his visit Mr Nadda tweeted in Hindi: "Today, I went to SGPGI Hospital in Lucknow and met former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Kalyan Singhji and inquired about his health. I pray to God for your speedy recovery."

Mr Nadda told reporters: "Prime Minister Modi was worried about him. I came here to see him with Yogi Adityanath and other leaders. We pray for his speedy recovery. He is responding to medicines."

In addition, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh have all also asked about Mr Singh's health.

Kalyan Singh was first admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

With input from ANI