Ex-UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh Admitted To ICU At Lucknow Hospital

Kalyan Singh was visited by a host of BJP leaders at the hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday, according to an official statement.

"On his arrival here, his blood pressure and heartbeat were found normal, but the level of consciousness was a bit low. Keeping in mind his earlier ailments, he has been admitted to the ICU of the CCM," read a statement from the hospital.

A panel of experts - from the nephrology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and neuro-otology departments - has been formed to attend to Mr Singh, who has also served as Rajasthan Governor.

The veteran BJP leader has been unwell for the past two weeks, said the hospital.

Earlier, the 89-year-old leader was admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

आज लखनऊ स्थित डॉ.राम मनोहर लोहिया आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान पहुंचकर राजस्थान के पूर्व राज्यपाल एवं उ.प्र. के पूर्व CM श्री कल्याण सिंह जी के स्वास्थ्य के बारे में जानकारी प्राप्त की व डॉक्टरों को देखभाल हेतु निर्देशित किया।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि आपको शीघ्र स्वस्थ करें। pic.twitter.com/VLjEQVey0G — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 4, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh visited Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and enquired about the well being of Kalyan Singh.