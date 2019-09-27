Kalyan Singh Gets Bail In Babri Demolition Case

Kalyan Singh had rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party earlier last month (File)

BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh was on Friday granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh by the special CBI court in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case.

"Kalyan Singh has been granted bail by the court on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh," said Manish, lawyer of the BJP leader.

The court had earlier asked the CBI to submit a report stating that BJP leader Singh is no longer on a constitutional position.

This had come after the CBI filed an application in the court seeking an order to produce the former Governor in the court in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

On September 9, Mr Singh had rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after completing his term as the Governor of Rajasthan, a post which had accorded him immunity.

Mr Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when the 16th century Babri Masjid was razed on December 6, 1992. Besides Mr Singh, LK Advani, Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi are also accused in the case.

