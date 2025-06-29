"Honeymoon" Reply To "Misogyny" Barb: Kolkata Rape Widens Trinamool Rift

The rape of a law student at a Kolkata college has brought infighting in the ruling Trinamool Congress out in the open as party leaders take potshots at each other. As the party distanced itself from MP Kalyan Banerjee's and MLA Madan Mitra's controversial remarks, MP Mahua Moitra has termed the statements "disgusting" and said Trinamool differs from other parties in calling out such statements, irrespective of who makes them.

Mr Banerjee has shot back with a personal attack, saying that Ms Moitra has returned after her honeymoon and launched an attack on him. He also accused her of "breaking a family", a nasty remark referring to Ms Moitra's wedding with former BJD MP Pinaki Misra last month.

This comes months after a public spat between Trinamool MPs in Delhi and the party leadership won't be happy with this at a time it is gearing up for the Assembly polls in West Bengal next year.

A 24-year-old law student was raped in the college's union room on June 25. Main accused Manojit Mishra, 31, is a college alumnus and the other accused Promit Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed are believed to be current students. All three have been arrested. It is alleged that Manojit raped the student, while the other two shot videos to blackmail her later. The college's guard has also been arrested. Manojit Mishra is part of the Trinamool's youth wing, but the party has insisted that this won't protect him from the harshest punishment.

Soon after the matter came to light, Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee made a controversial remark that many flagged as victim-blaming. "If a friend rapes a friend, how can you ensure security? Will there be police in schools? This was done by students to another student. Who will protect her (victim)?"

Another problematic statement came from party MLA Madan Mitra. "This incident has sent a message to girls that if someone calls you when the college is closed, don't go; nothing good will come of it. If that girl had not gone there, this incident wouldn't have happened," he said.

The remarks drew condemnation on social media and the BJP tore into the Trinamool Congress, with senior party leader Amit Malviya calling the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool a "party of rape-sympathisers, rape enablers and serial offenders".

Amid the row, the Trinamool leadership distanced itself from the two leaders' remarks. "The remarks made by MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra concerning the heinous crime at South Calcutta Law College were made in their personal capacities. The party unequivocally disassociates itself from their statements and strongly condemns the same. These views do not reflect the position of the party in any manner whatsoever," it said on X.

"Our stance remains resolute; we have zero tolerance for crimes against women and demand the strictest possible punishment for all those involved in this heinous crime," the Trinamool added.

Sharing Trinamool's post, Krishnanagar MP Moitra said, "misogyny in India cuts across party lines". "What differentiates @AITCofficial is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them," she wrote. Ms Moitra has, in the past, clashed with Mr Banerjee on several occasions.

Kalyan Banerjee earlier hit back at the Trinamool post and asked if the party was indirectly supporting the leaders shielding criminals. "Mere academic statements won't bring any real change unless immediate action is taken against those leaders directly responsible. What's even more unfortunate is that some of the leaders who emerged after 2011 are themselves under question in such crimes. I also wish to clearly distance myself from those who are encouraging or protecting these criminals. To truly understand the intent behind my words and statements, a certain level of moral and intellectual alignment is required - which, unfortunately, seems to be missing," he said.

Now, in a direct attack on Mahua Moitra, he has raked up her personal life and recent wedding. "Mahua Moitra has come back to India after completing her honeymoon. And after coming back to India, she has started fighting against me. She is saying I am anti-women. What is she? She has broken up a family and married a 65-year-old guy. And she is saying I am anti-women. She is against all women leaders of her constituency. She doesn't allow anyone to work," he said, adding, "An MP expelled from Parliament for breach of ethics is preaching me."

The student's rape case has come as a massive challenge for the Mamata Banerjee government ahead of polls. Ten months back, the rape-murder of a Kolkata doctor at a government hospital had sparked national outrage. And this incident has now given the main opposition BJP another political opportunity to corner the Trinamool Congress.