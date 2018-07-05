Mansarovar Yatra: Nearly 1,000 Stranded Indian Pilgrims Await Evacuation

Indian embassy in Nepal issued a revised advisory for the prospective pilgrims. (File)

The ordeal of the stranded Indian pilgrims returning from Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet is still not over as nearly 1,000 of them continue to await their evacuation at Nepal's mountainous regions amidst inclement weather, according to Indian embassy in Nepal.



Over 250 Indian pilgrims were evacuated from Hilsa yesterday, as authorities stepped up efforts to rescue those stranded there due to heavy rain while returning from the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage.



"As on 5 July morning 10 commercial flights operated taking 143 pilgrims from Simikot to Nepalgunj," the Indian embassy in Nepal said in a tweet.



"According to the Embassy of India's official headcount, there are 643 people stranded in Simikot and 350 stranded in Hilsa. No casualty reported. It may be mentioned that the number of stranded pilgrims in resource lean Hilsa has been drastically brought down," the embassy tweeted.



According to the District Police Office, hundreds of people are still at Simikot awaiting their flights.



Inclement weather had disrupted the flights to and from the district until Monday, 'The Kathmandu Post' reported.



Altitude sickness has become a major concern for those still waiting for their flights. Eight pilgrims have already died of altitude-related illness this year, the report said.



