K Kavitha Involved In Tweaking Of Delhi Liquor Policy: CBI In Chargesheet

The matter has been listed for scrutiny of documents on the next date of hearing.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in its chargesheet filed against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, has stated that she was involved in the manipulation and tweaking of the Delhi Excise Policy.

During the investigation, the role of the accused, Ms Kavitha has surfaced not only in the collection of upfront money but also in the transfer of ill-gotten money to Goa through the Hawala channel, stated CBI.

It has been revealed that her co-accused associates, viz., Abhishek Boinpally and PA Ashok Kaushik, were involved in the transfer of ill-gotten money to Goa through the Hawala channel.

It has been revealed that the accused Arvind Kumar Singh, who was posted and functioning as Production Controller-Cum-Commercial Head of India Ahead News, owned by the accused Mootha Gautham and Abhishek Boinpally, the co-accused associate of the accused K Kavitha, has acted as a conduit of the accused persons of the South Group and played a major role in transfer of ill-gotten money of Rs 7.10 crore to Goa from Delhi through Hawala Channel.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday took cognizance of the Supplementary chargesheet filed against BRS leader K Kavitha by the CBI in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja, after taking cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet directed to produce Kavitha before the court through video conferencing on July 26.

The court has directed us to supply a copy of the supplementary charge sheet to the counsel for Kavitha and others.

The Court on July 8 reserved an order on cognizance of the charge sheet (third supplementary charge sheet in this case.)

Advocate DP Singh had submitted that cognizance of the offence has already been taken. We are aware that a policy was made and the influence of South Group was there. All key people in the group worked under Kavitha's command.

He also read over the statements of TDP MP Magunta S Reddy, who met Delhi CM Kejriwal on March 16, 2021. His son, Raghav Magunta, also confirmed this.

He also submitted that there is a list of statements we are relying upon, including Sarath Reddy, Gopi Kumaran and Raghav Magunta. There are many people who will ultimately speak against Kavitha.

cognizance of the offence is already taken, this charge sheet is only for the limited purpose of consideration and summoning of this accused, DP Singh said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi Excise Policy case on June 6. This is the third supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Kavitha is in judicial custody in both CBI and ED cases. She was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15. Thereafter, she was arrested by the CBI on April 11.

On July 1, the Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the bail petitions moved by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in CBI and ED cases related to the Excise Policy case.

The plea moved by Kavitha stated that she is a mother of two children, one of whom is a minor presently under shock and is undergoing medical supervision. Kavitha, in her fresh bail plea, alleges that there have been attempts to drag her into the scandal by the members of the ruling party at the Centre.

She, through bail plea, submitted that the entire case of the Enforcement Directorate hinges upon statements made by the approver, witnesses or co-accused under Section 50 of the PMLA. The Prosecution Complaints do not put forth a single document which corroborates the statements. There is not a single piece of evidence which points to the guilt of the applicant.

She further stated that the arrest of the applicant is illegal as Section 19 of the PMLA has not been complied with.

Neither has any corroboration to the allegation of the actual cash transaction nor any money trail is forthcoming, therefore, the satisfaction of guilt as expressed in his arrest order is merely a sham and a pretence, she stated.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies said.

As per the allegations, the Excise Department had decided to refund the earnest money deposit of about Rs 30 crore to a successful tenderer against the set rules.

Even though there was no enabling provision, a waiver on tendered licence fees was allowed from December 28, 2021, to January 27, 2022, due to COVID-19, the probe agency said and there was an alleged loss of Rs 144.36 crore to the exchequer.

