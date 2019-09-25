Jyotiraditya Scindia's Latest Critique Of His Party's Government

Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the state government will have to stand with farmers.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has underlined his status as in-house critic by running down a survey by his own party's government in Madhya Pradesh to assess crop loss due to rain and flood in parts of the state.

The survey was ordered by Chief Minister Kamal Nath to assess the impact of flood in the Mandsaur and Neemuch districts.

"I assure you that the state government will have to stand with farmers. In this hour of need, I am not satisfied with the primary survey," Mr Scindia told farmers while touring the affected districts on Tuesday.

"The weather is clear and a reassessment should be carried out. Patwaris and tehsildars should visit farms to assess the actual damage and compensation should be distributed accordingly," he added.

In the same breath, he hit out at the BJP and said its leaders in the state must prevail upon their government at the centre to ensure that Madhya Pradesh gets adequate flood relief.

He said farmers affected by the rain and flood should be compensated on three levels, first by the state government, then from the crop insurance scheme and third by Centre's disaster management fund.



A survey, said Mr Scindia, was not needed when 100 per cent crops had been damaged by the rain.

The 47-year-old Congress leader's rant against his own government comes at a time he is seen to be a front-runner for the post of state Congress chief currently held by Kamal Nath event after he took over as Chief Minister following the Congress's return to power in the state in December after 15 years.

Earlier this month, Mr Scindia had been combative while suggesting that it was the Chief Minister's job to resolve differences within the party. He was commenting on the public sparring between a state minister, Umang Singhar, and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.



"It is the Chief Minister's responsibility to resolve differences within the party after hearing all sides. If such issues are happening, then the Chief Minister should listen to both sides and solve them," Mr Scindia had said.

