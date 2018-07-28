'Have You Never Winked In Your Life,' Jyotiraditya Scindia To Journalists

Jyotiraditya Scindia said the media should focus on issues like farmer suicides and rape

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia advised the media today to focus on issues like farmer suicides and rapes instead of being concerned about party chief Rahul Gandhi's wink in Parliament.

"Farmers are committing suicide, women are being raped, Dalits are being oppressed, the lands of tribals are being snatched and unemployment is rising. In spite of all this, the fourth pillar of democracy (press) is more concerned about someone winking," he told reporters in Indore, while responding to questions about Mr Gandhi's wink in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the no-confidence motion on July 20.

"Should the media focus on the issues raised by Rahul in Parliament or should winking be given priority? Was the wink such a big issue? Have you never winked in your life?" the Lok Sabha lawmaker asked.

Mr Scindia described the recent increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy and other crops by the centre as an "election bluff".

The MSP was arrived on the basis of an "improper" formula and, therefore, farmers will not get correct prices for their produce or labour, he added.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over fuel prices, Mr Scindia said, "Before the last general elections, Modi had said that Rs 15 lakh would be deposited in the accounts of every citizen by bringing back black money stashed abroad. But the government has realised Rs 15 lakh crore from the public through costly petrol and diesel."