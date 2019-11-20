Jyotiraditya Scindia Says It Is Wrong To 'Glorify' Nathuram Godse

Glorifying the person who had killed Mahatma Gandhi is condemnable, says Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia today criticised attempts aimed at "glorifying" Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse by certain sections including the Hindu Mahasabha.

He demanded strict action in such cases.

The Mahasabha on November 15 had performed "aarti" of Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte, a co-conspirator who was hanged in the Mahtma Gandhi assassination case, at their office in Gwalior.

"Glorifying the person who had killed Mahatma Gandhi is condemnable and a strict action should be taken in such cases. The entire world is paying homage to Gandhiji. It is wrong to glorify his killer," Mr Scindia said.

An FIR was registered by the local police on November 16 against Mahasabha activists for allegedly distributing pamphlets describing Mahatma Gandhi in an objectionable manner in Daulatganj area.

The Mahasabha had earlier demanded that the statements recorded by Godse during the Mahatma Gandhi assassination trial be included in school curriculum in Madhya Pradesh.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.