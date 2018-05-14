People Of Madhya Pradesh 'Fed Up' With BJP: Jyotiraditya Scindia

"Lawlessness is prevailing in Madhya Pradesh. After touring the state, I feel that people are fed up with the BJP government and have made up their mind to change it in the elections, due in November," the state Congress campaign committee chairman told reporters in Madhya Pradesh' Guna.
Gujarat Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor, who visited Guna on Monday, suggested the party project Jyotiraditya Scindia as its chief ministerial face.
When asked to comment on Alpesh Thakor's proposal, Mr Scindia said, "I am an activist of the party. I do not run after a position. I try my best to shoulder the responsibility assigned to me".
CommentsThe Guna MP had addressed a string of election meetings in various districts in the last three days.
The Congress has been out of power in the state since 2003.
