People Of Madhya Pradesh "Fed Up" With BJP: Jyotiraditya Scindia Jyotiraditya Scindia said that "After touring the state, I feel that people are fed up with the BJP government."

331 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jyotiraditya Scindia addressed a string of election meetings in Madhya Pradesh in the last 3 days Guna, Madhya Pradesh: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday that the mood of people in Madhya Pradesh, going to polls later this year, is in favour of dislodging the BJP government of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.



"Lawlessness is prevailing in Madhya Pradesh. After touring the state, I feel that people are fed up with the BJP government and have made up their mind to change it in the elections, due in November," the state Congress campaign committee chairman told reporters in Madhya Pradesh' Guna.



Gujarat Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor, who visited Guna on Monday, suggested the party project Jyotiraditya Scindia as its chief ministerial face.



When asked to comment on Alpesh Thakor's proposal, Mr Scindia said, "I am an activist of the party. I do not run after a position. I try my best to shoulder the responsibility assigned to me".



The Guna MP had addressed a string of election meetings in various districts in the last three days.



The Congress has been out of power in the state since 2003.







Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday that the mood of people in Madhya Pradesh, going to polls later this year, is in favour of dislodging the BJP government of Shivraj Singh Chouhan."Lawlessness is prevailing in Madhya Pradesh. After touring the state, I feel that people are fed up with the BJP government and have made up their mind to change it in the elections, due in November," the state Congress campaign committee chairman told reporters in Madhya Pradesh' Guna.Gujarat Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor, who visited Guna on Monday, suggested the party project Jyotiraditya Scindia as its chief ministerial face.When asked to comment on Alpesh Thakor's proposal, Mr Scindia said, "I am an activist of the party. I do not run after a position. I try my best to shoulder the responsibility assigned to me". The Guna MP had addressed a string of election meetings in various districts in the last three days.The Congress has been out of power in the state since 2003. For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter