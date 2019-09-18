Jyotiraditya Scindia Meets Kamal Nath Over Relief To Farmers Hit By Flood

Jyotiraditya Scindia met the CM after touring his home turf of Guna (File)

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on the issue of providing relief to farmers, who are affected by rains and floods.

Mr Scindia is the main claimant for the post of the Madhya Pradesh Congress president, which is currently held by Mr Nath.

According to reports, hectic lobbying is underway in the state Congress unit for the post.

Amid reports that Mr Scindia and Mr Nath are at loggerheads over the issue, party president Sonia Gandhi had met them in Delhi separately a few days ago.

Mr Scindia met the CM after touring his home turf of Guna.

On Sunday, around 45,000 people were evacuated from flood-hit areas in various districts, including the worst-hit Neemuch and Mandsaur, to safer places due to water-logging caused by heavy showers.

State Chief Secretary SR Mohanty on Monday said heavy rainfall and floods have caused a cumulative loss to crop and properties to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore as per the primary assessment.

Meanwhile, Mr Scindia told reporters that the Central and state governments should reach out to farmers and provide them relief.

After emerging from the residence of Mr Nath in Shyamla Hills area, Mr Scindia told reporters that he had requested him to conduct a survey of the damaged crops.

"I have also requested him to talk with officials of insurance companies so that farmers receive maximum compensation for their damaged crops," he said.

The former MP evaded a direct reply to a query related to the post of state Congress president.

"I will always keep doing public service," he said, adding that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will take a call on the issue.

