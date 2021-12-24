Air India Express Flights On Indore-Sharjah Route From Mar 27: Aviation Minister

Air India is expected to be finally handed over to Talace in the first half of 2022. (File)

Air India Express will start operating flights on Indore-Sharjah route from March 27 next year, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

On October 8, the Centre had announced that Talace Private Limited -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons -- has won the bid to acquire Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express.

"Today we have taken an important step towards the dream of connecting Madhya Pradesh with the world," Mr Scindia announced on Twitter. A new flight of Air India Express between Indore- Sharjah will be started from March 27, 2022, he mentioned. "Hearty congratulations to the people of Madhya Pradesh and Indore," he added.

