Jyeshtha Purnima 2021: Know All About The Vat Purnima Vrat Today

Today is Jyeshtha Purnima. On this day married women observe Vat Purnima Vrat dedicated to Goddess Savitri. As the name suggests, Jyeshtha Purnima is celebrated during the Full Moon in the month of Jyeshtha, according to the Hindu calendar. Women pray for the happiness of their husbands on Vat Purnima. Besides worshipping Goddess Savitri, Lord Brahma, Yama and Sage Narada are also worshipped on Vat Purnima. The Jyeshtha Purnima Vrattithi or time lasts from 12.27 AM on June 23 to 12.24 AM on June 24.
Jyeshtha Vat Purnima Vrat: Significance and puja vidhi
Worshipping the Banyan tree or Vat Vriksh is of great significance on Jyestha Purnima. The Banyan tree is much respected in India because it provides shade from strong sunlight with its huge canopy. Since time immemorial, weary travelers are known to rest under the Vat Vriksh. The tree is considered a symbol of divinity and purity. According to Hindu scriptures, the Vat Vriksh represents the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwar - the three Gods who preserve the universe. Devotees believe doing Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat Puja with devotion brings happiness and prosperity to the family.
Vat Purnima Vrat puja vidhi
- Women usually take a bath with sesame (til) and gooseberry (amla) added in the water.
- They fast on this day but vrat food is allowed if someone cannot stay without food for health reasons.
- Women who observe the Vat Purnima Vrat wear new clothes and bangles. Many women also apply mehendi.
- The Jyeshtha Purnima puja is done under a Banyan tree and if it is not found in the neighbourhood, a twig of the tree is kept for puja.
- Photos of Satyavan and Savitri are placed at the puja place and vermilion or sindur and turmeric are applied.
- Red thread, water, flowers, gram seeds, rice are needed for the puja and special satvik items are offered to the Banyan tree.
- Women go around the Vat Vriksh (parikrama) with the red thread while chanting mantras.
- The story or katha of Savitri and Satyavan is read together.
- The puja is concluded with aarti and distribution of prasad.