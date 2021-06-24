Jyeshtha Purnima 2021: Know All About The Vat Purnima Vrat Today

Today is Jyeshtha Purnima. On this day married women perform Vat Purnima Vrat

Today is Jyeshtha Purnima. On this day married women observe Vat Purnima Vrat dedicated to Goddess Savitri. As the name suggests, Jyeshtha Purnima is celebrated during the Full Moon in the month of Jyeshtha, according to the Hindu calendar. Women pray for the happiness of their husbands on Vat Purnima. Besides worshipping Goddess Savitri, Lord Brahma, Yama and Sage Narada are also worshipped on Vat Purnima. The Jyeshtha Purnima Vrattithi or time lasts from 12.27 AM on June 23 to 12.24 AM on June 24.

Jyeshtha Vat Purnima Vrat: Significance and puja vidhi

Worshipping the Banyan tree or Vat Vriksh is of great significance on Jyestha Purnima. The Banyan tree is much respected in India because it provides shade from strong sunlight with its huge canopy. Since time immemorial, weary travelers are known to rest under the Vat Vriksh. The tree is considered a symbol of divinity and purity. According to Hindu scriptures, the Vat Vriksh represents the trinity of Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwar - the three Gods who preserve the universe. Devotees believe doing Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat Puja with devotion brings happiness and prosperity to the family.

Vat Purnima Vrat puja vidhi