The June Full Moon Is Called A Strawberry Moon. Here's Why

The Strawberry Moon is on June 24. Know all about the Full Moon

A Full Moon is coming up on June 24. Did you know a June Full Moon is called a Strawberry Moon? The months of May and June have delighted skywatchers and astronomers with a number of cosmic events. We saw the total Lunar Eclipse, a Super Flower Blood Moon, a 'ring of fire' Solar Eclipse, and a host of bright stars around the Summer Solstice and the constellation Scorpius. On Sunday, Venus and the Pollux, appeared closest to each other in the evening sky. The Strawberry Moon is the last supermoon of the year.

Why is the June Full Moon called a Strawberry Moon?

The Strawberry Moon does not look like a strawberry and neither is it pink in colour. Traditionally in North America and Europe, Full Moons have been given names linked to local cultures and customs. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, "This name (Strawberry Moon) has been used by Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, to mark the ripening of 'June-bearing' strawberries that are ready to be gathered." The Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota are indigenous American tribes. The Strawberry Moon is often the last Full Moon of spring or the first one of the summer season.

Here is the Full Moon calendar for the next few months

Buck Moon: July 23

Sturgeon Moon: August 22

Corn Moon: September 20

Harvest Moon: October 20

Beaver Moon: November 19

Cold Moon: December 18

The Full Moon on Wednesday is called Jyeshtha Purnima in India. Watch this space for more on the Full Moon.