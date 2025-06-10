Strawberry Moon 2025: When And Where To Watch This Rare Full Moon In India

The world is set to witness June's full moon, known as the Strawberry Moon, on June 11, Wednesday. This full moon will mark the final one of spring in the Northern hemisphere. What makes this year's event more special is that it will be the lowest full moon in nearly 20 years, as per the BBC. Caused by an event known as a 'major lunar standstill', the opportunity will not arise again until 2043. This rare phenomenon will give the moon a warm, golden glow, making it a must-see event for skywatchers across the northern Hemisphere.

What is a Strawberry Moon?

The Strawberry Moon doesn't look like a strawberry, nor it is pink in colour. The name "strawberry moon" has roots in various cultural traditions, including those of Native American, Colonial American and European origins, as documented by The Old Farmer's Almanac.

Historically, full moon names were used to track the seasons. June's full moon, often the last of spring or the first of summer, is traditionally called the strawberry moon.

This name originates from the Native American tribes of the northeastern United States. It marks the ripening season of "June-bearing" strawberries, which are ready for harvest at this time. The tribal people also refer to it as the Berries Ripen Moon, for this is the time when flowers bloom and fruits ripen.

Why is this year's Strawberry Moon rare?

June's full Moon is usually the lowest-hanging of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. It is likely to be exaggerated this month as a result of a 'major lunar standstill' which took place earlier this year - the effects of which can still be seen.

This is when the Moon reaches the extremes of its orbit around the Earth, rising and setting at its most northerly and southerly positions on the horizon, per the BBC.

This rare event happens every 18.6 years, and the effects are most visible during a full Moon. Another Moon this low is not expected until 2043, per the outlet.

When and where to Watch the Strawberry Moon in India?

The full moon will reach its peak illumination on June 11. The ideal time to view the Strawberry Moon in India is after sunset on Wednesday. The moon will appear low over the southeastern horizon, casting a warm glow through the twilight.

For the best experience, just find an open area with minimal light pollution. This will provide a clear view of the sky, perfect for capturing the moon's beauty with a DSLR camera. Bringing a tripod can help stabilise your shots.

Choose a comfortable place. For a closer look, consider using binoculars or a telescope to make the experience even more enjoyable.