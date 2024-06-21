Why Junes Full Moon Is Known As The Strawberry Moon

The strawberry moon will be visible in India from 7:08 pm.

Skywatchers will see a full moon on Friday, June 21, known as the Strawberry Moon, which will coincide with the summer solstice. This event offers a special opportunity for stargazers and astronomy fans.

The strawberry moon will appear full for three days, according to NASA, providing plenty of time to observe it. The moon will look larger, more colourful and possibly brighter than usual.

Why the June full moon called strawberry moon

The name "strawberry moon" has roots in various cultural traditions, including those of Native American, Colonial American and European origins, as documented by The Old Farmer's Almanac.

Historically, full moon names were used to track the seasons. June's full moon, often the last of spring or the first of summer, is traditionally called the strawberry moon.

This name originates from the Native American tribes of the northeastern United States. It marks the ripening season of "June-bearing" strawberries, which are ready for harvest at this time. The tribal people also refer to it as the Berries Ripen Moon, for this being the time when flowers bloom and fruits ripen.

However, the name has no connection to the moon's colour. The moon often looks reddish at this time as it gets close to the horizon and its light passes through the densest layers of the atmosphere. But this effect is not related to the name "strawberry moon."

Tips to view the strawberry moon

For those eager to witness the strawberry moon on June 21, it is best to find a spot away from city lights and pollution, such as a rural area or open field. This will provide a clear view of the sky, perfect for capturing the moon's beauty with a DSLR camera. Bringing a tripod can help stabilise your shots.

Choose a comfortable place. For a closer look, consider using binoculars or a telescope to make the experience even more enjoyable.