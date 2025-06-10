Vat Purnima Vrat 2025: Date, Time And Significance Of Hindu Festival For Married Women

Vat Purnima Vrat 2025: Vat Purnima Vrat is a prominent Hindu festival, celebrated by married women to honour love, devotion and the bond of marriage. On this auspicious day, the tradition is for married women to observe a fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands. Vat Purnima falls on the full moon (Purnima) of the Jyeshtha month. This year, Vat Purnima Vrat is being observed on Tuesday (June 10).

Vat Purnima 2025 date and timings:

Vat Purnima Vrat date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Purnima Tithi Begins: 11:35 AM on June 10, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends: 1:13 PM on June 11, 2025

Who observes Vat Purnima Vrat?

Married women in Maharashtra, Gujarat and the southern Indian states observe the Vat Purnima fast, 15 days after the North Indian women have celebrated Vat Savitri fast.

How is Vat Purnima Vrat observed?

The married women wake up early, take a bath and wear the traditional clothes (red or yellow typically).

They do not drink water or eat any food for the entire day.

The women gather together around a Vat Vriksha (Banyan tree) which is worshipped with flowers, turmeric, vermilion and sacred threads.

Women go around the tree while tying threads and reciting prayers.

The fast is broken in the evening after completion of rituals.

Vat Purnima Vrat significance

Vat Purima Vrat is a highly sacred festival observed by Hindu married women. It's considered an especially auspicious day for them to worship the banyan tree, seeking blessings for their husband's well-being and good health. This observance involves a strict fast and the recitation of the story of Savitri and Satyavan, a legendary couple known for their devotion.

Significance of the banyan tree

Hindu scriptures hold the Banyan tree in high regard, considering it a sacred and long-lived symbol. It's believed to be the abode of the three main Hindu deities: Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. This association with longevity is likely why married women offer prayers to the banyan tree, seeking a long and healthy life for their husbands.