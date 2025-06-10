Watch: Man To Be Deported To India Breaks Free On Heathrow Runway

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An investigation is underway after an immigration detainee escaped at Heathrow Airport. The incident occurred on June 8 when the man ran on the tarmac, evading guards briefly. Video footage shows the detainee sprinting across the runway before being apprehended by airport workers.

An investigation has been opened after an immigration detainee who was being deported from the UK to India managed to free himself and run aimlessly on the tarmac of Heathrow Airport. The man was captured on video, sprinting across the runway at Terminal 2 on Sunday (Jun 8) as the guards ran after him.

The entire kerfuffle lasted several minutes before the man was apprehended by workers wearing hi-vis vests. He was detained on the ground with the support of police officers who were also on the scene, according to a report in The Telegraph.

The incident came to light after it was captured by a plane spotter and posted on the YouTube channel Big Jet TV.

"What's going on here? Why would there be people running across the [tarmac]? Isn't there anyone fit enough to take him down?" the person who filmed the incident could be heard saying."

With commercial jets taking off and landing in close proximity, the man could have jeopardised the safety of the passengers and airport staff.

"They are going to have to stop the operations, they are going to have to stop aircraft moving, he is running straight towards them," the man added, becoming increasingly frustrated with the extended chase.

Social media reacts

As the incident went viral, social media users questioned the airport authorities, while others poked fun at the fitness of the guards chasing the man.

"They should have called for the armed cops and took him down. He was risking the aircraft and the many passengers on board them. And please check the fitness of those chasing him. Joke," said one user while another added: "Probably had a look round and said to himself, I am outta here...get me home."

A third commented: "Dude took the word runway to a new level. I was waiting for him to start flapping his arms prior to taking to the air like Jimbo and the Jetset."

From @BigJetTVLIVE A guy looks to have escaped custody at Heathrow and went running across the taxiway… pic.twitter.com/LA5b28JDvg — Andy Monks ✈️ (@AndythePandy_) June 8, 2025

A Heathrow spokesperson said: "Working with partners, we have quickly resolved an incident at the airport involving an individual who accessed the airfield taxiway. The individual has been removed from the airport."

"The airport continues to operate as normal, and passengers are travelling as planned."