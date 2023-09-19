Disastrous India Trip To Elbowgate: Justin Trudeau's History Of Fumbles

Justin Trudeau is confronting flagging popularity, has a history of fumbles.

Justin Trudeau escalated tension with India Monday with his accusation linking a Khalistani terrorist's killing with the "agents of the Government of India". The Canadian PM, who is confronting flagging popularity, has a history of fumbles.

Here are 10 points on Justin Trudeau's missteps:

G20 Tension

Justin Trudeau skipped a dinner for G20 leaders in Delhi on September 9. The pull-aside talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also frosty, India raising concerns over Canada not acting against Khalistani protesters. Amid tension, Trudeau was stranded for two extra days in Delhi after his plane developed a snag.

Disastrous Trip To India

During a visit to India in 2018, the Trudeau family wore elaborate, over-the-top Indian costumes during official functions, and was mocked on social media.

Row Over Invite To Khalistan Supporter

A row erupted during the same trip over Jaspal Atwal, who was convicted in 1986 of the attempted murder of a Punjab minister visiting Canada, being invited to a reception for Trudeau in Delhi.

Tourism Trip?

Trudeau was also criticised for spending more time sightseeing than in official meetings. He was accused of trying to score points with Sikh voters back home.

Support To Farmers' Protests

In 2020, Trudeau expressed concern over farmers' protests in India over new farm laws and said his country would always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest.

SNC Lavalin Scandal

Canada's ethics watchdog declared in 2019 that Prime Minister Trudeau's team had breached rules by trying in 2018 to undermine a decision by federal prosecutors allowing construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc to face a corruption trial.

First Canadian PM In Ethics row

Trudeau said he took full responsibility but refused to apologize, saying he had been trying to save jobs.

Holiday At Private Island

The Trudeaus' holiday at a private island owned by the Aga Khan, the billionaire philanthropist, sparked allegations of conflict of interest. The Aga Khan's foundation was formally registered to lobby Trudeau and his officials. In 2017, the ethics watchdog sanctioned Trudeau, who said he accepted the report and would clear future vacations with the watchdog.

"ElbowGate"

Trudeau was accused of crossing the floor in the House of Commons to grab a legislator and accidentally elbowing a woman parliamentarian in his impatience. The Canadian PM apologised repeatedly for the May 2016 incident, saying he was only human and in a high-pressure job.

Sarcastic Remark To Indigenous Protestor

Trudeau had to apologise in March 2019 for a sarcastic remark to an indigenous woman who interrupted a Liberal Party fundraiser to protest about poor living conditions. He told her "Thank you for your donation" as she was escorted from the room.