"Actions Of Few Don't Represent Canada": Justin Trudeau On Khalistani Issue

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asked if Khalistan extremism and "foreign interference" was discussed at G20, today said he discussed both issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi multiple times "over the years".

"Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest and it is extremely important to us. At the same time, we are always there to prevent violence and push back against hatred," he told reporters during an interaction.

"I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada. The flip side of it, we also highlighted the importance of respecting the rule of law and we did talk about foreign interference," he added.

PM Modi had a meeting with Mr Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

"Met PM @JustinTrudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. We discussed the full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors." PM Modi later posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Multiple instances of Khalistani activities have been reported from Canada over the last few years.

In March, Khalistan supporters held a protest outside the Indian Embassy in Canada. They raised pro-Khalistan slogans and allegedly assaulted Indian-origin journalists present on the spot.

In June, a parade was organised to celebrate the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which drew severe criticism from New Delhi.

In July, India raised concerns over threats to its diplomats after posters carrying their personal details were circulated.

The posters accused Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and Consulate General Apoorva Srivastava of playing a role in the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Multiple temples have also been vandalised in Canada, and marked with anti-India graffitis.