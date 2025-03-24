"Impactful, Transparent...": Jagdeep Dhankhar's Praise In Delhi Judge Cash Row

Rajya Sabha Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday lavished praise on Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Kumar and the Supreme Court's handling of the Justice Yashwant Varma controversy - the Delhi High Court judge at whose home a pile of burnt cash was discovered on Holi.

Mr Dhankhar said the Chief Justice's reaction to the storm - to release the full (with the exception of some names being redacted) report of the Delhi High Court - was "a step in the right direction".

"For the first time since independence a Chief Justice has put all material in the public domain and shared it without keeping anything with the court. This is a step in the right direction. Institutions like the judiciary and legislature serve the public best when it upholds public trust."

The Chief Justice, he continued, had acted in "a very impactful (and) transparent manner..." and called on all stakeholders to await the outcome of the three-member panel's inquiry.

"I have indicated firmly that these steps taken by the Chief Justice of India are unprecedented," he said, adding also that he had spoken with the Bharatiya Janata Party's JP Nadda and Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the House and of the Opposition, respectively, in the Rajya Sabha.

Mr Dhankhar - who last week said he would work with the BJP's JP Nadda and Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the House and of the Opposition, to hold a structured discussion in the Rajya Sabha - also said that discussion would be scheduled soon.

Early Monday evening the transfer of Justice Varma - from the Delhi to the Allahabad High Court, his parent court - was formalised. It now only needs the union government's sign-off.

This was after withdrawing Justice Varma from active duty.

The transfer was earlier linked to the discovery of the burnt notes, but the top court later nixed any talk of a link, stating the two were unconnected and that a separate inquiry into the cash being recovered would be conducted. The court then set up the three-member committee.

The controversy swirling around the judge broke last week after reports a large pile of cash was found at his home by firefighters called to put out a blaze on Holi, i.e., March 14.

The Supreme Court then ordered a report from the Delhi High Court; it was that report, which included photographs of burnt material believed to be the cash, which was made public.

Justice Varma has firmly denied any link between himself or any member of his family and the money, which was found in an outhouse on his allotted bungalow's property.

The judge - who said he was "shocked" - said the outhouse is "disconnected from the main residence" and is kept unlocked, meaning it could be accessed by anybody else with access to the grounds.

The discovery of the burnt pile of money was shrouded in controversy of its own, after Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg denied reports linking him to a statement claiming no cash was found.

When asked why his name was being quoted, Mr Garg replied, "I don't know why," adding that he had already sent a clarification to the media outlets carrying the incorrect statement.

