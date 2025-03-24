Supreme Court Confirms Transfer Of Judge In Cash-At-Home Row, To Allahabad High Court

Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose house a stash of burnt cash was recovered on Holi, should be transferred to the Allahabad High Court, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended. The ball is now in the court of the Centre, which can issue a formal order.



According to the Supreme Court, in its meetings held on 20 and 24 March, it recommended sending the Delhi High Court judge back to the Allahabad High Court. The recommendation came despite opposition from the Allahabad High Court Bar Association.

On March 20, the Supreme Court Collegium had proposed sending Justice Varma back to Allahabad High Court and its recommendation to the Center was sent on March 24.

