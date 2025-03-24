In Cash-At-Home Row, Delhi High Court Withdraws Judge Yashwant Varma From Active Duty

Justice Yashwant Varma - the Delhi High Court judge at whose home a pile of burnt cash was discovered on Holi, after a fire was put out - has been removed from active duty with "immediate effect till further orders", Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya said Monday morning.

This follows the Supreme Court forming a three-member committee - consisting of the chief justices of the Punjab and Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka High Courts - to investigate the matter.

Justice Varma said last week neither he nor any member of his family kept money in the outhouse - a structure he said is "disconnected from the main residence", is kept unlocked, and can be accessed by anybody else. He also declared himself "truly shocked" and claimed a "conspiracy" against him.

The controversy around Justice Varma broke last week when news of the cash was made public and the Supreme Court Collegium decided to return him to the Allahabad High Court.

The proposed transfer invited sharp observations - from political leaders and senior advocates - about the need for a thorough inquiry. The Supreme Court later said Justice Varma's 'transfer' was unrelated to inquiries into the pile of money found at his home and that an in-house probe would take place.

The Delhi High Court was also told to file a report that was made public - including photographs and videos - by the Supreme Court, in an unprecedented move to ensure transparency.

Some sections, however, were redacted to maintain confidentiality.

The discovery of the burnt pile of money was shrouded in controversy of its own, after Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg denied reports linking him to a statement claiming no cash was found.

When asked why his name was being quoted, Mr Garg replied, "I don't know why," adding that he had already sent a clarification to the media outlets carrying the incorrect statement.

